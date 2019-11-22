XXXTentacion to release a new posthumous album

XXXTentacion fans are about to get the late rapper fourth and final album. XXX's posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever, is about to drop on December 6th. XXX's manager described the album as "a love child between 2 of XXX's previous projects, "17" and "?".

The album is to feature guest vocal appearances from Lil Wayne, Trippie Redd, Lil Nas X, Blink-182, Tory Lanez, Steffon Don, Mavado, Ky-Mani Marley, Rick Ross and Vybez Kartel among others on the 25-track album.



Preview of "Bad Vibes Forever" ft. PnB Rock & Trippie Redd