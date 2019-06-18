Hip Hop
XXXTentacion posthumously releases new album and documentary
The estate of XXXTentacion is honoring his legacy with a new album and documentary. The trailer that was released today was narrated by X himself along with the reunion of his friends and fans.
Univision,Jun 18, 2019 – 3:38 PM EDT
"This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I will tell it."