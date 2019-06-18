null: nullpx
/
98.5 The Beat
Hip Hop

XXXTentacion posthumously releases new album and documentary

The estate of XXXTentacion is honoring his legacy with a new album and documentary. The trailer that was released today was narrated by X himself along with the reunion of his friends and fans.
Jun 18, 2019 – 3:38 PM EDT

The estate of XXXTentacion is honoring his legacy with a new album and documentary. The trailer that was released today was narrated by X himself along with the reunion of his friends and fans.

"This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I will tell it."

RELATED:Hip Hop
Advertisement