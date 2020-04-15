WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida

ORLANDO, FL - The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed as an essential business in the state of Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This information was confirmed during a press conference by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday that made that determination with the popular wrestling group.

"I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business," Demings said. "With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business.

"So, therefore, they were allowed to remain open." Demings continued.

Thousands of businesses in Florida had to shut their operations such as bars, hair and nail salons due to the governor Ron DeSantis' stay at home order that went into effect on April 3rd.

The stay at home order includes essential activities such as grocery store and restaurant take out trips or just going to get some exercise.

As for the WWE, they will continue their normal business operations with their programming of WWE RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT at their Orlando Performance Center without an audience.

On March 26, a WWE employee along with their roommate had tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with two people at an acute health care facilty.

The organization says that they're concidered a low-risk to WWE talent and staff but had became symptomatic during the filming on a closed TV set.