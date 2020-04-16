WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Howard Finkel dead at 69
Our condolences to WWE and his family
Univision,Apr 16, 2020 – 11:40 AM EDT
Nicknamed "The Fink" by his colleagues and many fans, Howard Finkel was a classy addition that introduced wrestlers to the many fans. He had began his career with the WWWF before it was changed to the WWE back in 1977.
Finkel had become a full-time announcer in 1979. After decades in the business, Finkel found himself with the champions with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009.
The WWE wrote a statement that's posted to their website: