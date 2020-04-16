null: nullpx
WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Howard Finkel dead at 69

Our condolences to WWE and his family
Apr 16, 2020 – 11:40 AM EDT

Nicknamed "The Fink" by his colleagues and many fans, Howard Finkel was a classy addition that introduced wrestlers to the many fans. He had began his career with the WWWF before it was changed to the WWE back in 1977.

Finkel had become a full-time announcer in 1979. After decades in the business, Finkel found himself with the champions with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009.

The WWE wrote a statement that's posted to their website:


