WWE announces layoffs two days after being deemed essential

The World Wrestling Entertainment had announced Wednesday they will be laying off a certain number of employees, including wrestlers and producers Kurt Angle and Rusev.

The company said in a statement that it's reducing it executive and board members compensating. Decreasing operating expenses, cutting talent, cancelling third party and consulting firms in efforts to reduce its workforce in order for the company to survive.

The WWE also released Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo and Epico.

"I wanted [to] say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there," Angle wrote on Twitter. "I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They're the best fans in the world. #itstrue"

"The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle," Ryder posted to his 2.2 million Twitter followers. "I'm grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I'm #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere"



"I'm very fortunate that WWE is still allowing me to compete in the NXT interim cruiserweight title tournament, but it's very likely that those will be the last matches I ever have," Maverick said as he fought back tears on the video. "There's a lot of people I'm not going to get a chance to say goodbye to that I really loved and I really cared about who made me a better person."



"I want to just take this time and say 'thank you' for everybody who reached out to me so far - there's a lot of you," No Way Jose said in a video posted on Twitter. "Thanks for whether you cheered for me, booed for me, danced with me, thought I was silly. Thank you for making it all worthwhile."



The company said with these moves, they'll be saving $4 million. WWE will still be able to put on live shows at their Orlando training center facility and also at Full Sail University in Winter Park to keep the bills paid during the stay-at-home order.

Now there's a delay to build their new headquarters for at least six months.

A few days ago, the state of Florida recognized the business as "essential".