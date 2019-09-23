World's first zip-line roller coaster opened in Tennessee

Do you enjoy roller coasters? Visitors at the Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee will get to experience the Flying Ox, the world's first zip-line roller coaster of it's kind.

Imagine you're 80-feet in the air on a cable-to-rail 1,000 foot long track winding all the way through the twists and turns to the ground going 15 mph.

Guests at the park also get to experience other lumberjack themed adventures such as the log-roll and boom run and an 80-foot observation tower overlooking the park.