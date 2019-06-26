Woman shoots into neighbors home and then sets it on fire

An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after discharging a weapon into a neighbor's home and then throwing a flaming towel in an open door catching the home on fire on June 10th.

Oddly, the camera that belonged to the 59-year-old suspect, Annie Durham, which captured the entire ordeal according to investigators.

“Our fire investigators in reviewing the footage, not only did they capture her allegedly starting the fire, they also found several incidents allegedly pointing a firearm and discharging it into the neighboring house,” said Fire Chief Brandon Pursell.