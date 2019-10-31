Woman shoots at fast food drive thru window after they forgot her napkins

A woman allegedly fired into a Shelbyville, KY KFC drive-thru window at employees after they forgot to include a fork and some napkins with her meal according to witnesses.

According to police reports, on October 28th, the unidentified woman fired a 9mm handgun through the window and left. Authorities didn't release any additional information.

A photo of the damaged window was shared on Facebook and if anyone has information to come forward to the authorities with it.



The store was closed all day Monday and KFC released a statement regarding the shooting saying that they are thankful no employees or customers were hurt and that they are cooperating with police with this investagation.

The restaurant did have cameras in the drive-thru and police say that they do have a clear picture of the car so they will be able to track down the suspect.

WLKY interviewed a manager at a nearby Subway about the shooting.

"I just can't even think about what was going through their head to pull out a gun and shoot a window. It's scary," Charlene Witt said, before revealing how she deals with enraged customers. "If someone comes in irate, just give them what they want. Just give them what they want and be done with it and get them out of the store as quick as you can."