Woman calls man "fat" so he buys up all the chicken

The man was patiently waiting in line for fried chicken when he overheard the woman talking to her kids. The woman said that they should only eat one piece of chicken or they would wind up "fat" like the guy in front of them.

So the man took his turn in line and asked the cashier that he will be buying all of the already cooked chicken. He made his $17 purchase for 15 pieces of chicken and walked off. The woman next in line was informed that she needed to wait 30 minutes for the next batch of chicken to cook. The woman upset flipped the guy the bird and walked off with her kids upset. He said it cost him a lot but seeing the look on her and her kid's face was priceless.