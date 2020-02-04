Winter weather may bring some bad conditions

According to the National Weather Service in Austin. It looks like South Texas is to expect some rain and possibly winter mix in part of the area. Snowflakes would be generally north of I-10 with no accumulation.

The wind chills overnight Wednesday into early Thursday will drop near the 20's in the Hill Country and mid to upper 20's along the I-35 corridor with low 30's in the south region. On Thursday, skies will clear quickly but the cold temperatures are expected to stay until late morning.