Win a brand new bike courtesy of A$AP Ferg

Win a brand new red 20" bike courtesy of A$AP Ferg, RCA Records and 98.5 The Beat.

Starting Monday morning at 8 a.m.!

How can I enter to win?

Listen out for the 98.5 The Beat sounder (hear what it sounds like) to air either during the 8 a.m., 12 noon, 3 p.m. or the 6 p.m. hour, when you hear it go off on the radio, grab your phone and dial 1-844-440-0985... caller 8 gets registered to win the bike!





Specifications

BIKE FRAME: Proprietary Alloy Formed and Butted Tubing

Proprietary Alloy Formed and Butted Tubing BIKE FORK: Full Chromo With Tapered Legs

Full Chromo With Tapered Legs BIKE HEADSET: Sealed Integrated Headset 1 1/8, Aluminum top cap

Sealed Integrated Headset 1 1/8, Aluminum top cap BIKE CRANKS: Redline Microline 3pc 165mm cranks

Redline Microline 3pc 165mm cranks BIKE SPROCKET: 39t, Alloy, 110 BCD

39t, Alloy, 110 BCD BIKE BOTTOM BRACKET: Sealed Euro BB

Sealed Euro BB BIKE COGSET: 15t

15t BIKE CHAIN: KMC Z6

KMC Z6 BIKE FRONT HUB: Redline Aluminum Fully Sealed

Redline Aluminum Fully Sealed BIKE REAR HUB: Redline Aluminum, Cassette, Fully Sealed

Redline Aluminum, Cassette, Fully Sealed BIKE SPOKES: Stainless 14g, Black

Stainless 14g, Black BIKE RIMS: Alloy Race, 20 x 1 1/8, 36h

Alloy Race, 20 x 1 1/8, 36h BIKE TIRES: Vee Speed Booster, 20 x 1-3/8"

Vee Speed Booster, 20 x 1-3/8" BIKE BRAKE LEVERS: Tektro

Tektro BIKE PEDALS: RL Aluminum 9/16" Platform

RL Aluminum 9/16" Platform BIKE HANDLEBAR: RL Expert Aluminum, 5.5" Rise / 10° Back / 2° Up

RL Expert Aluminum, 5.5" Rise / 10° Back / 2° Up BIKE GRIPS: RL Pro Hex Grips

RL Pro Hex Grips BIKE STEM: RL Aluminum HollowPoint

RL Aluminum HollowPoint BIKE SEAT: Pivotal No padding

Pivotal No padding BIKE SEATPOST: Aluminum Pivotal 26.8mm

Aluminum Pivotal 26.8mm BIKE EXTRAS: Chain Tensioners

Chain Tensioners BIKE BRAKES: Tektro BV-1V Linear

Rules:

Official Rules

1. Name of Promotion ASAP Ferg “Move Ya Hips”

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Name and address of Sponsor: Univision [KBBT-FM THE BEAT 98.5] with offices in [12451 Network Blvd. Suite 140 San Antonio TX. 78249]_

3. Name and address of Co- Sponsor(s): _ ):_[Regional Promotion Rep RCA Records]with offices in [10202 W Washington Ave. Culver Cirty CA 90232]

4. Date of participation: From [September] [14], of 2020 at 8AM to [September], [25], of 2020 at 7PM

5. Eligibility: Participants must be over18 years of age, residents of [SanAntonio], with a Social Security Number (SSN) or Tax

Identification Number (TIN), who have not won a prize from the Sponsor within the last [30] days.

6. How to Enter: [Listen to 98.5 The Beat for the opportunity to Win a New Bike call when you hear the Big Ticket Buzzer if

you are the caller #8 you will be registered for the opportunity to win a bike]

7. Number of entries allowed per person: 1 per person

8. Method of Selecting Winner(s): [Winner will be selected randomly over all registries.]

9. Date Winner will be selected: The Winner(s) will be selected on or around [28] [September], 20120

10. Method of notifying Winner(s): The Winner(s) will be notified [by phone or email on or around September 28, 2020 by our promotions team]

11. Manner and date to collect Prize: [Winner will received their prize (bike) by mail on the address provided by winner no later than October 9, 2020]

12. Prize(s) and estimated value: Each winner will receive [New Bike (Redline Pro-line Expert)] with an approximate value of $[600]

Odds of winning depend on the number of participants. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors; (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

All entry forms, if applicable, will become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned to the participant. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entry forms, entry forms that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, damaged or late. Sponsor is not responsible for disconnected or misdirected calls or busy signals, incorrect or inexact information. Entry forms that have been mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete or inaccurate will be void. Each participant agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, voice, videotape or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer them information on other offers, products or services, subject to Univision’s privacy policy available at www.univison.com.

Sponsor's decisions will be final and binding in all respects. Each winner and each guest of the winner, if any, may be required to sign liability releases. If a winner is ineligible; cannot be notified as determined in these Official Rules; or does not claim the prize as indicated in the Rules, it will be deemed as if the winner rejected the prize and the Sponsor may select a new winner if time permits. To claim prizes, winners will be required to provide identification acceptable to Sponsor and to pick up prizes as instructed. Winner(s) are not permitted to substitute prizes for their cash equivalent or a credit. The prize

will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Prize may not be assigned or transferred by winners. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this giveaway for any reason, including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have violated these Official Rules or any other aspect of the promotion. The participant(s) agree(s): (a) to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the Co-Sponsor(s) and their respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway.

All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner, who may be required to complete tax forms. If the value of prizes the winner has received from the Sponsor in the current year exceeds $600, then the winner needs to provide his/her social security number or tax identification number to receive the prize. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of the Sponsor, without giving effect to conflicts of law principles.

For a list of winners, which will be available after the end of the promotion, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – List of Winners”, to the address indicated above.

To obtain a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – Official Rules”, to the address indicated above.

In the case there is online participation: Use of any automated entry software is prohibited. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries.

If this contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the contest, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

In the case there is text message participation: To send a text message, participant must own a cell telephone with two-way text messaging capability activated and with service compatible with one of the providers announced on air. Regular charges for messaging and data may and may be reflected on participant’s monthly statement or deducted from pre-paid balance. Text messaging service may not be available in some of the areas of participation. For help text the word HELP. To cancel, text the word STOP to the code announced.

