Will Smith goes undercover as rideshare driver
We're sure he got a five star rating
Univision,Jan 21, 2020 – 5:17 PM EST
Miami, FL - As part of a promotion for the new Bad Boys for Life film, Will Smith surprises people who summoned a ride on popular ridesharing app, Lyft.
The Fresh Prince picked up his passengers in a brand spanking new dark blue 2020 Porsche Taycan. People were shocked and stoked at the same time when they realize who their driver was. Smith brought smiles to fans who were told they will be testing out a new feature in the app. They didn't think anything of it.
"I guess I'm the new technology" Smith joked with one of the riders.
At the end of their trip, they all recieved a gift from Lyft for one year of free rides.