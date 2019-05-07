Will Smith drops his version of "Friend Like Me" for new Aladdin film

Will Smith was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon talking about his new role as the Genie on the new Aladdin movie. He explains to Jimmy how he got presented the idea to play the role in the Disney film. So he explained that he met with the directors and talked about the role. He messed with the music and he grabbed the drum solo off of "Impeach the President" by The Honey Drippers. He then busted out the lyrics to the beat and the rest is history.