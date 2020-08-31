Why everyone is talking about The Weeknd's VMA appearance

The internet is wondering what happened to The Weeknd?

Abel showed up to the VMA with a bloody nose and bruises surrounding his face sporting a red suit with black shirt. Of course the internet had to chime in what they were thinking what happened to the "Blinding Lights" singer.

Little did everyone know, that was exactly the look he wanted when he performed his song. The Weeknd performed uptop a New York city skyscraper with a helicopter hovering above then shouts "New York City" with fireworks shooting off in the background.