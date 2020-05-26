White woman called cops on black man in park who was asking to put dog on leash

NEW YORK, NY - A white woman identified as Amy Cooper was taking her dog out for a walk and ended up in a confrontation with a black man identified as Christian Cooper in Central Park.

The two with the same last name are unrelated individuals. Christian had asked Amy if she could restrain her dog with a leash. That questioned then turned into racism then a phone call to the cops.

As Amy dialed the police, she told the man "I'm gonna tell them there's an African American man threatening my life", said Amy in the video. The video was evidence that the man showed no aggression to Amy as he recorded.

"Please call the cops, please call the cops." said Christian as he recorded Amy placing the phone call.

"There is an African-American man, I'm in Central Park, he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog." Amy exclaimed on the phone to the dispatcher. "I'm being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately." Amy concluded her call.

Christian said "Thank you" after ending the video which went viral on Facebook.



Christian wanted to point out to the woman that all dogs must be restrained on a leash at all times in the famous Bramble area of Central Park. Christian was an avid birdwatcher and said that the dog was startling the habitat. He observed that the dog was not on any restraint and had made a comment to Amy about the dog being on a leash as the law states on signs posted throughout the park.

"Look, if you're going to do what you want, I'm going to do what I want, but you're not going to like it." Christian said to the woman. The man pulled out some dog treats. He explained that he keeps dog treats on hand to get dog owners to put their dogs on leashes. In his experience, he knows when a stranger feeds their dogs treats they immediately restrain their dogs.

Amy had claimed that he was throwing the objects at her dog but Christian had denied of any doing.

Police later arrived but Amy nor Christian were no longer at the park and no arrests or summonses were made. The video went viral and it was too late for Amy, as her actions set off the African American community in disgust. This had lead to a ripple effect in Amy's personal life. "Entire life is being destroyed right now." said Amy since the video was posted.

There were people on Twitter calling Amy to be fired from her job at Franklin Templeton. Her employer heard them loud and clear and had placed Amy on administrative leave.

"We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave." said the company in a public statement posted to Twitter.



People watching the video were not pleased the way she was handling her dog by the collar. The agency made a public statement regarding the incident. Amy had also surrendered her dog back to the rescue agency where adopted from who took back the rescue in safe and good health.

Later, Amy had apologized publically to the man via media outlets.

"I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family." said Amy Cooper in a statement. "It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who's seen that video, everyone that's been offended... everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do. When I think about the police, I'm such a blessed person. I've come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don't have that luxury."

