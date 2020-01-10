Rapper 5th Ward Weebie dead at 42
Univision,Jan 10, 2020 – 10:33 AM EST
New Orleans rapper 5th Ward Weebie was known for his charismatic nature, humor and witty lyrics. He was crowned the king of New Orleans bounce music with his song " Let Me Found Out" that went viral in 2014.
It was reported by his family and friends that 5th Ward Weebie had underwent emergency heart surgery earlier this week but due to complications and high blood pressure, his kidneys and lungs failed after the operation.
Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell expressed her sincere condolences in an Instagram post.