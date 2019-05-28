Weatherman goes off on viewers complaining about tornado warning
Weatherman Jamie Simpson for Fox 45 in Dayton, OH goes off on the people that were posting to their social media for the station to return to "The Bachelorette" show.
"No, we're not going back to the show folks. This is a dangerous situation. Just think of if this was your neighborhood. I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do. Some of you complain about my ego, it's not. I'm done with you people, I really am, this is pathetic." said Simpson on air to his viewers waiting for their programming to return.
The Bachelorette Hannah Brown even posted to social media about Daytona's news station not taking people's safety lightly.
This is why you take the weatherman seriously. Here is a video posted by someone that was impacted by the Dayton area tornado who lost their home. They're safe probably because they heeded the advice of the weather people.