Weatherman goes off on viewers complaining about tornado warning

Weatherman Jamie Simpson for Fox 45 in Dayton, OH goes off on the people that were posting to their social media for the station to return to "The Bachelorette" show.

"No, we're not going back to the show folks. This is a dangerous situation. Just think of if this was your neighborhood. I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do. Some of you complain about my ego, it's not. I'm done with you people, I really am, this is pathetic." said Simpson on air to his viewers waiting for their programming to return.