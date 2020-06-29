Watch Summer Walker and Usher perform "Come Thru"

Summer of 2020 is sizzling with Summer Walker and Usher's performance of "Come Thru." The performance was live from the BET Awards show Sunday (June 28). The performance started with Summer Walker in an acoustic set of "Session 32" by herself and with the help of a pianist and guitarist with a warm backdrop. Around the 2:40 mark, Usher, who appears on another stage with a cool backdrop along with a drummer. Usher walks over to Summer to sit on the couch with her to finish the set.