Watch Cyndi Lauper perform duet with Marilyn Manson at charity event

It's not everyday you see Cyndi Lauper perform alongside with Marilyn Manson, Henry Rollins, Kesha and Perry Farrell.

The event was held in Los Angeles' the Novo for the annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit. In the video, Manson comes on stage singing a sinister version of Lauper's hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" then transitioning to Manson's "Beautiful People".



Kesha joined Cyndi Lauper for "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" song.



Cyndi Lauper and Henry Rollins performing "Rise Above".