Waka Flocka to dedicate his life to suicide prevention and mental health

In honor of Waka Flacka's late brother Coades "Kayo Redd" Scott who committed suicide in 2013, the now 34-year-old rapper is devoting his life to prevent suicide.







“You have no idea how it feel[s] to wanna [take] your own life man…my little brother took his own life man…and I deal with this fact every birthday because his birthday [is] the day after mines [sic] June 1st. This year I’m officially accepting the fact that he’s in a better place,” Waka tweeted.



On a previous aired episode of VICELAND, Waka spoke out to his therapist Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh that his younger brother attempted to reach out to him before taking his life.

“What if I would’ve picked that call up? What the f**k is my little brother going through that made my little brother kill himself?” Waka said.



Waka used to take drugs to cover up the pain and cope with his tragedy. Now Waka wants to help out others so they don't take their life and help promote mental awareness.