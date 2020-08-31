VMA's had a touching tribute for Chadwick Boseman Sunday night

Little did everyone know of what Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman was going through. He was battling colon cancer for four years and died at the age of 43.

In the opening acts of the VMA award began with a touching tribute to Boseman. Host of the VMA's Keke Palmer had called the Black Panther star "an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered."

"We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many," continued Keke. "He is a true hero, not just onscreen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

In the tribute, a video that shows Boseman presenting the trophy he won at the 2018 VMA's to James Shaw, Jr., a real-life hero who stopped a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House after killing several people.