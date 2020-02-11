Viral 'broom challenge' sweeping the internet

A new trend is "sweeping" the world. it's called the "Broom Challenge".

The challenge claimed to have came from a viral tweet that claimed NASA said on Monday (Feb. 10) was the only day that a broom could stand on its own because of the Earth's gravitational pull.

There has been no evidence that NASA has made such a claim or announcement. A tweet with a video shows a woman standing a broom balancing by itself.

"No strings. Nothing! What?!"

With that one tweet going viral and shared over 50,000 times, it has prompted others including the likes of celebrities and influencers to join in on the hoax causing it to trend.

Public affairs officer for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Karen Northon, said While this challenge is "harmless," it's important to fact check and research "before jumping into the latest viral craze."

Even an astronaut chimed in.

The facts didn't keep anyone from having their own fun. Also, brooms can stand on their own any day all due to balance.

Even Paula Abdul got in on the action.



DJ Brandi Garcia of 98.5 The Beat had to test it out.



