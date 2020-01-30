Vanessa Bryant speaks out on social media with photo of family

The mother of Gianna and wife of NBA superstar Kobe, Vanessa Bryant turned to social media to express her gratitude to the millions of people that have shown their support for her family and families of the victims of Sunday's helicopter crash Sunday.

Vanessa changed her Instagram profile photo to a beautiful photo of her husband and daughter embracing each other. Also, she switched her account from private to public to dozens of photos of her family, sharing the loving moments with the world. Comments were switched off on several of the photos.

Vanessa married Kobe in 2001 at the age of 18, Kobe was 22. The account shows their family of the late 13-year-old Gianna, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 7-month-old Capri.

It understandably has taken time for Vanessa to speak out about this tragic event.







#GirlDad or #GirlsDad hashtag pays tribute to the basketball legend in a viral trend with proud fathers showing off their daughters started by professional athletes.




