Vanessa Bryant changes Kobe Bryant foundation name
It's to honor both Kobe and Gianna.
Univision,Feb 14, 2020 – 12:28 PM EST
Vanessa Bryant announced that she has changed the name of Kobe Bryant's foundation. The move was to honor both Kobe and Gianna who both lost their lives with seven other passengers on board the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, CA in January.
The new name for Mamba Sports Foundation is now called Mamba Mambacita Sports Foundation.
The mission remains the same but stronger than ever providing opportunities to young people through sports.