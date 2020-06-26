Usher shares new song "I Cry"

Usher dedicates shares to the world his newest song "I Cry" which is dedicated to the sons who had lost their fathers to police brutality, social injustice and violence. Usher says that proceeds from the record will be donated to LISC, which is a nonprofit organization that dedicates working to forge resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity in support of Black owned small businesses and Black-led community organizations.



"This song was inspired by wanting to teach my songs that it is ok for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry." Usher shares in a Tweet. "Like many men, I was raised to believe that we have to be "tough" and not show our vulnerability, which I don't want to teach them. While I was shut in during the pandemic and watching the death of George Floyd, the ongoing slaughter of Black men and women, the protests and the events that unfolded, I became very connected to the wider universal feeling of hopelessness. Like many, I grew increasingly frustrated by how slow things have been to change. I became very depressed thinking about all sons who lost their fathers to police brutality, social injustice and violence; the daughters and mothers too. So I returned to this song and realized it was intended for this time, so I finished it and here it is.