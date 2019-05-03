Usher settles herpes case outside of court

The $20 million lawsuit that Laura Helm accused Usher exposing her to herpes has been settled outside of court. According to TMZ, the "Confessions Part II" singer had reached an "amiable resolution" for both parties involved.

The dismissial was filled with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled. This typically happens when a financial settlement has been agreed by both parties.

Helm was a number of women to sue Usher back in 2017 for knowing about his situation and exposing the virus to them. Helm had originally sued in the amount of $10 million but had doubled it to $20 million for emotional harm and punitive damages.

In 2018, the case was dismissed and refiled due to technical reasons. Now the case has officially been closed and Usher can move on with his life.