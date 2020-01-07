Usher and Summer Walker team up for 'Come Thru' music video
Univision,Jan 7, 2020 – 12:00 PM EST
Usher and Summer Walker get up close and personal in their sultry new "Come Thru" video. The beginning of the video was shot in front of the 285 Flea Mart in Decatur, GA. While the song was originally released in October 2019, we're starting off the new year with the full video performances directed by Lacey Duke.
Some cool facts about the popular single.
The second single "Come Thru" recently was certified gold by the RIAA.
The song features a sample of Usher's 1997 classic "You Make Me Wanna".