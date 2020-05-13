Univision to Telecast “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” on Saturday, May 16

MIAMI – MAY 12, 2020 – Univision joins the XQ Institute, The Lebron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation as broadcaster of “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” The one-hour special, a tribute to the millions of high school seniors across the country whose graduation ceremonies have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, will air on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT. Univision’s special Spanish-language broadcast of the event will include a message from Univision Noticias anchors Ilia Calderón and Jorge Ramos. The beloved host of “El Gordo y La Flaca” Lili Estefan, whose daughter is a Class of 2020 graduating senior, will also have a special participation in Univision’s telecast.

President Barack Obama will deliver a commencement message to the high school Class of 2020. Representing the Latino community in the U.S., urban Latin superstar Bad Bunny will address the students in a special message in Spanish and the mega-popular artist KAROL G will also participate.

The list of prominent leaders, educators, and entertainers to participate in the event includes Kane Brown, Chika, Lana Condor, YBN Cordae, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, David Dobrik, Dolan Twins, Liza Koshy, Loren Gray, H.E.R., Lebron James, the Jonas Brothers, Maren Morris, Brandan Bmike Odums, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai and Zendaya.

Everyone will have the opportunity to interact with the #GraduarnosJuntos campaign, leading up to the primetime graduation celebration and beyond. Students, educators, and families can share their stories with the campaign at graduatetogether2020.com or by tagging their posts on social media with the #GraduarnosJuntos hashtag.

The special broadcast will also be livestreamed Univision app and Univision NOW. Fans will also be able to watch the stream on Univision.com at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.