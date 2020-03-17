Uncle of Floyd Mayweather dead at 58

Roger Mayweather, the uncle of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and one of the most famous boxing trainers has died at the age of 58. Roger was part of Floyd's training team playing a big part. Roger had sculpted his nephew into becoming one of the best boxers in the world.

Roger was also a boxer himself, a pretty good one at that. He had trained big boxing stars such as Julio César Chávez and Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini.

Roger was also a 2-weight world champion and held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles as well as the WBC light welterweight title.

"My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing," Floyd said ... "He's only in his 50s, but it seems like he's an old man in his 80s." according to TMZ.