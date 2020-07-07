U.S. looking to ban popular TikTok app

The ultra popular social media app TikTok that has over a billion downloads is being looked to be banned by the Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo is looking at the Chinese based social media company among some other apps that were also made in China. Branches of the U.S. government have already banned the app from being used on any government phone and also notified any military personnel to immediately delete the app from their personal device due to security risks that are associated with its use.

These comments were from an interview earlier this week and followed by a rep from TikTok.

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users," the rep said. "We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

"We're certainly looking at it," he said. "We've worked on this very issue for a long time. Whether it was the problems of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure, we've gone all over the world and we're making real progress getting that out. We declared ZTE a danger to American national security. With respect to Chinese apps on peoples' cell phones, the United States will get this one right too."

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a tech company based in Beijing. The company has been accused of gathering private data from cellular devices and storing the information in their database for the Chinese Communist Party. The video platform also censors content that may offend any government markets in operating territories that could anger the Chinese government. However, these accusations were claimed false by TikTok but their policy statement changed in May.

TikTok is exiting the Hong Kong market for the reason that it cannot be trusted along with other major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter.

The app does make it clear to its users that their data will be stored within the U.S. with a backup made in Singapore. They assure that their data centers are not in China.