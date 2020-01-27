Tyler, the Creator wins big at Grammys for IGOR

Tyler, the Creator was all in smiles as he heard his name called out for "Best Rap Album" for IGOR. Tyler hopped on the stage, hugged his mother and gave his acceptance speech at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Tyler was up against heavy hitters such as Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, and YBN Cordae.

Tyler had gave thanks to Pharrell Williams for his inspiration.

"Growing up feeling left of center to a lot of stuff that I saw on TV, that man has allowed me to be comfortable with myself and has opened up doors that you guys cannot imagine before I met him and when I met him. So thank you P."