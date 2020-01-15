Tyler, the Creator to perform at the Grammys

It's true. Tyler, the Creator will be performing at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26th. The rapper is also nominated for Best Rap Album category for IGOR this year.

TtC will be also joining other artists performing at this years award show such as Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, Bonnie Raitt, and two-time Grammy winner H.E.R., who is also up for five award nominations including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Also a performance by RUN-DMC with Aerosmith and 13-time Grammy nominee Charlie Wilson. On top of that we've got previously announced performances by Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.