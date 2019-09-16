Tyler, the Creator releases 'A Boy Is A Gun'
Let's take a moment to take in this visual masterpiece that Tyler, the Creator dropped for us. In the Wolf-Haley directed music video, Tyler is channeling his inner alter ego character, Igor. Now let's reflect back that Tyler's fifth-studio album is titled IGOR which was released in May 2019.
The Happy Place produced video contrasts old blips along with those film sparkles you seen on old reel movies from the 80's.
This track has been out for quite some time now but now we finally get to see a visualization to the story. The Happy Place produced video contrasts a film from the 80's that highlights Igor's love interest in a young boy. The audience is introduced to the boy in a scene where the two are in a car settling their differences. The story then transitions to a few transitions where Igor becomes a hot mess, like any relationship breakup in this musically driven drama.