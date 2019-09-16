Tyler, the Creator releases 'A Boy Is A Gun'

Let's take a moment to take in this visual masterpiece that Tyler, the Creator dropped for us. In the Wolf-Haley directed music video, Tyler is channeling his inner alter ego character, Igor. Now let's reflect back that Tyler's fifth-studio album is titled IGOR which was released in May 2019.

This track has been out for quite some time now but now we finally get to see a visualization to the story. The Happy Place produced video contrasts a film from the 80's that highlights Igor's love interest in a young boy. The audience is introduced to the boy in a scene where the two are in a car settling their differences. The story then transitions to a few transitions where Igor becomes a hot mess, like any relationship breakup in this musically driven drama.