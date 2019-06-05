Tyler, the Creator is hitting up Austin in October
Tyler, the Creator is hitting up the Frank Erwin Center on October 22nd. Right now Tyler is making history with his latest album IGOR. Tyler just announced his North American leg of his tour. He became the first solo rapper to land a number one album without an co-production or outside producer credits.
Univision,Jun 5, 2019 – 5:08 PM EDT
Tyler will be making a 34 city stop including Seattle, Chicago, New York, Miami and San Francisco before wrapping up in Houston on October 26th.
Tickets will be going on sale on June 7th at 10am at TexasBoxOffice.com or by phone at 512-477-6060 or toll free 1-800-982-BEVO (2386).