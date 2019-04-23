Tyga releases a new song that has a country feel

Tyga just dropped this hip-hop country sounding tune titled "Goddamn" on April 23rd. The music beats for the tune were produced by Illinois native D.A. Doman.

Starting off with strings and a man playing the banjo, Tyga busts into the saloon wearing denim and rocking a cowboy hat, chugs someones drink before getting freaky with some cowgirls with hot beats and strings from the violin.

Everyone in the saloon partakes in the fun that Tyga brought even a Michael Jackson impersonator makes a cameo.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.