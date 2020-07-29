Tyga launches virtual chicken restaurants

Tyga is helping out struggling restaurants using his platform and his very special secret recipe on oven baked chicken tenders. He is targeting 500 restaurants and kitchens who are struggling during this pandemic. Tyga will teach the chefs on how to make his style of the chicken tenders to be delivered via Grubhub starting in California.

While Tyga will be keeping costs down by not having any brick and mortar restaurant in the county, he'll be able to share his recipe throughout the nation.

Tyga explained that there will be 3 types of chicken and 12 different sauces to choose from such as black garlic, lemon black pepper, peri-peri to name a few. As part of a complete combo meal, there will be Tyga Tots available in sweet potato or regular. Don't forget about the chocolate chip cookie too!