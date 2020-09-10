Ty Dolla $ign drops "Expensive" featuring Nicki Minaj
"She so expensive, okay"
By: Univision,Sep 10, 2020 – 12:40 PM EDT
Ty Dolla $ign's lady asked if he could help get a few things out of the trunk of a luxury SUV. Without hesitation, Ty Dolla $ign opened the trunk up when boxes upon boxes spewed from the back. That's when things got, expensive...
Next thing you see is hundred dollar bills pouring out of Ty's pockets and the swimming pool transforming into a bath of diamonds.
