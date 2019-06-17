Two shot at Toronto Raptors victory rally

Toronto Police has confirmed that there were two people shot at the Toronto Raptors victory parade at Nathan Phillips Square.

Authorities confirmed that two were shot and injured and two firearms were recovered at the scene. Police have two people in custody.

Video shows a crowd of people panicking and running away from the scene in Toronto.



The Toronto Raptors just wrapped up the parade part of the celebration for winning the NBA title and were gathered on the stage at Nathan Phillips Square giving speeches.

The entire Raptors team plus Canadian dignitaries such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premiere Doug Ford were present.