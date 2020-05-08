Two men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Justice has been served.

64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son 34-year-old Travis were arrested and charged with the murder and aggravated assault of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020.

Arbery, an African American male was out jogging, getting some exercise and bothering no one in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Gregory and Travis had confronted Arbery thinking he was a robbery suspect. The two men stopped their truck to unlawfully apprehend Arbery, there was a struggle between the father and Arbery.

Gregory was the only witness at the time of the shooting recalled when Travis had shot Arbery two times with a shotgun. Arbery collapsed and died. At the time, no charges were filed.

Cell phone video surfaced giving prosecutors the evidence they needed to make a conviction of the father and son who murdered Arbery in cold blood.

Wanda Jones, the mother of Arbery spoke out to CBS News.

"Proves that my son was not committing a crime. He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed," Jones said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael.



The family that was close to Arbery celebrated the news but were mostly frusterated that it took too long for justice to be served.

“This should have occurred the day it happened,” said Akeem Baker, one of Arbery's close friends in Brunswick. “There’s no way without the video this would have occurred. I’m just glad the light’s shining very bright on this situation.”

Also, it was said that for William "Roddie" Bryan who had filmed the incident will be arrested and investigated to the fullest. A memo stated that Bryan lived a few houses down from the McMichaels.

Arbery's friends, family and supporters to hold a dedication distance run on Friday (May 8) for what would have been Arbery's 26th birthday.



The Breakfast Club speaks with Attorney Lee Merritt discussing Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting and evidence surrounding it.