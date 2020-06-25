Twitter roasts Texas Rangers new stadium

ARLINGTON, TX - Globe Life Field is about to officially open for the 2020 Texas Rangers season. The $1.1 billion stadium was supposed to open this year to the public but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public won't be able to visit just quite yet.

The Texas Rangers will be able to play ball inside the stadium though. Social media isn't being kind of the stadiums appearance though. People are saying it looks like a Costco Warehouse, a storage container, a grill among other things they come up with.

What are your thoughts of the new stadium?



