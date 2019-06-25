TV network rebooting Scream series
Scream has been resurrected from the 90's. The original Ghostface is back in the new Scream 3-day mini-series that is making it's television debut on VH1 starting on Monday, July 8th. The show in it's third season will have cameos from R&B singer Mary J. Blige, Tyga, Paris Jackson and Keke Palmer.
Univision,Jun 25, 2019 – 12:58 PM EDT
The show originally aired seasons one and two on MTV before finding a new home on VH1. The first two seasons, the production company wasn't allowed to use the original Ghostface mask in any way. So they improvised with a modified version.