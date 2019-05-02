98.5 The Beat
Turtle Reef to open at local theme park
The exhibit opens up this weekend
Univision,May 2, 2019 – 10:40 AM EDT
Sea World of San Antonio is about to open up "Turtle Reef" exhibit that will include a close up look at endangered sea turtles. Also guests can get to ride some cool family rides such as Riptide Rescue and Sea Swinger.
See up close and personal Big Mama, a loggerhead turtle; Kona, Ellie, and Shelley who are Atlantic Green turtles also meet Leia and Sunner, Pacific Green turtles.
Sea World is open this weekend, May 3rd and 4th!