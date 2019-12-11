Trippie Redd is quitting drug use after the death of Juice WRLD

Trippie Redd is making a vow and said that he "will no longer be doing hard drugs, only marijuana."

"Everybody need to use this time as a wake-up call. If it ain't weed, we ain't doing it no more, period." Trippie tells his fans on Instagram live. "I say us as a group, as a whole, the whole emo music artists. No drugs."

WARNING: The video below contains strong language. Viewer discretion advised.

Redd just collaborated with Juice on his most recent album A Love Letter to You 4, swore off drug use. Redd said that he'll still rap about drug use in his music though.

“It’s not cool. We look up to all these bigger artists, all these grown-ass men and all they do is talk about poppin’ pills and sippin’ codeine and all that sh*t,” Redd continued.

“It’s music. Ni**as know what they get they self into but at the same time, it’s like, we gotta be the strongest people to be like, OK, ni**as is just using this for rhymes at this point. Let it just be that, you feel me? I’ll be the first to say, I ain’t sippin’ no lean, I ain’t poppin’ no pills. But I’ma still talk about it in music, maybe, just because it’s a feeling.”