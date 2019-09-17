Tricked out truck frightening SA drivers

There's a white truck driving around San Antonio catching people's attention and perhaps giving them a fright at the same time. When it comes to halloween, Enrique Mendoza tricked out his ride with all kinds of decor to get people in the spirit.

Mendoza said he had decorated his truck last year and is continuing the tradition this year. The truck makes it appear that he hit Freddy Krueger with him stuck in the grill, Pennywise is hanging on the roof and 'Jigsaw' is in the bed with his iconic tricycle while fake blood is scattered all over the truck.