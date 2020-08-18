Trey Songz proudly shows off his new tattoo of young son
His son now goes everywhere with the R&B crooner
Univision,Aug 18, 2020 – 01:10 PM EDT
Trey Songz welcomed his baby boy Noah in April of 2019. Now, in celebration of his bundle of joy.
The proud father shows off his young son which is permanently inked on his sleeve to remind him of this particular moment in time. Right below the portrait is written "Noah's Dad".
Slide --> for more photos below.
