Trevor Noah will be the host of the 2021 Grammys

Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show" has been announced to host the 2021 GRAMMYs Awards show. The Recording Academy just made the announcement on Tuesday (November 24) hours before the nominees were announced. This will be Noah's first time hosting the GRAMMYs.





The 36-year-old Emmy winner had competed for his very first Grammy Award for "Son of Patricia" but had lost to Dave Chappelle.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement. "I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!"

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration," Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said. "He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time."

The 2021 GRAMMYs will be shown on CBS at 7 p.m. central time on Sunday, January 31st.