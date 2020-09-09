Travis Scott launches own burger meal at fast food joint
Travis Scott celebrated the launch of The Travis Scott meal at McDonald's. The Houston rapper made a big time appearance at one of the original Mc'D's in Downey, CA.
People got a glimpse of La Flame in person. He rolled up in a blacked out SUV, got out and greeted his fans, who were asking for autographs and pictures.
At one point a fan asked him to sign his dog.
Scott even managed the drive-thru window handing orders to customers. When customers saw who it was handing them their order, they were shocked!
One point Cactus Jack asked a Mickey D's employee if he could borrow his red employee shirt.
"I'll give it back to you." Scott said after swapping shirts.
He then pulled off in a red LaFerrari.
