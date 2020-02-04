Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner show off matching Stormi tattoos

Both parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just celebrated their daughter Stormi's 2nd birthday over the weekend. In celebration of their baby's life, both parents decided it was a great idea to get matching tattoos.

Incidentally, Stassie Karanikolaou, one of Kylie's friends, has the same exact tattoo. Kylie first got the tattoo with her friend and then father Travis got the exact same one in the exact same font. Kylie had filmed Travis getting the ink done.