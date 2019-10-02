Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner end relationship

It looks like 28-year-old Travis Scott and 22-year-old Kylie Jenner are reportedly back on the market.

A source close to the couple say that the two had decided to go their separate ways. The anonymous source even mentioned that they haven't seen each other since the red-carpet premiere to Travis Scott's new documentary on Netflix Look Mom I can Fly, which was released on August 27th.

The two have been dating for a little over 2-years now and share their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster together. It was reported while they're in splitsville, they will co-parent their daughter together.