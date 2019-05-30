Trailer to The Dark Crystal prequel just dropped and we're all sorts of excited

Dark Crystal fans get ready for a huge treat! Online streaming service Netflix just released the prequel trailer to Jim Henson's 1982 film "The Dark Crystal."

Return to Thra with The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a 10-part series that will be released on August 30, 2019 on the streaming movie service.

The new series will have the visual effects and feel along with the pupperty from the 80's hit film.